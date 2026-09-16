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Stocks fall as Fed delivers hawkish rate hike
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Business

Stocks fall as Fed delivers hawkish rate hike

Stocks fall as Fed delivers hawkish rate hike

Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

16 Sep 2026 07:52PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2026 03:52AM)
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NEW YORK, Sept 16 : Global stocks fell on Wednesday, reversing gains from early trade, while U.S. government bond yields rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a hike in interest rates and suggested more were coming.

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points, its first increase since 2023, and signalled further hikes in the months ahead. New Chair Kevin Warsh joined a unanimous vote in favor of the move.

The U.S. central bank's decision is aimed at addressing inflation driven partly by higher oil prices. 

On Wall Street, all three indexes gave up gains in early trade and were trading lower with energy and financials the main drag.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.69 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.37 per cent.

"Our view is that they have done this rate hike and maybe in the future, the market may be overpricing too many hikes going forward, and it may not be as many, and that would be a good relief for risk assets as well as commodities," said Wasif Latif, chief investment officer at Sarmaya Partners. "

Concerns over rising inflation and higher government bond yields had weighed on equities in the previous two sessions.

MSCI's global equities index fell 0.52 per cent, on track for the third straight session of losses.

European shares had closed before the Fed's decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.46 per cent. Britain's FTSE 100 index added 0.28 per cent while benchmarks in Germany, France and Spain also saw gains.

U.S. yields rose, with the 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, rose 7.07 basis points to 4.734 per cent.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 1.21 basis points to 5 per cent

OIL DIPS

Oil prices fell as reports that Saudi Arabia was offering additional crude cargoes via Oman after drone attacks damaged the kingdom's oil pipeline to the Red Sea. The move appeared to ease concerns about the scale of Middle East supply disruptions.

Vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz remained constrained as attacks in the region intensified. 

Brent crude futures lost 2.69 per cent to settle at $105.83 a barrel.

In currencies, the dollar gained against major peers including the euro and the yen following the Fed's decision.

The euro was down 0.64 per cent at $1.147.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.47 per cent against the greenback to 155.99 per dollar. 

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.57 per cent to 100.25

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.22 per cent to $75,729.93 as it continued reeling from the U.S. Senate's decision to vote against advancing comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation backed by President Donald Trump.  

Spot gold fell 1.19 per cent to $4,241.59 an ounce.

Source: Reuters
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