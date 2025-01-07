Stocks lose ground, US yields rise after strong US data

NEW YORK/LONDON :Global stocks lost ground while U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday after data showed the American economy remained resilient.

U.S. services sector activity accelerated in December, beating expectations, while a measure of prices paid for inputs rose to near a two-year high, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management.

Labor Department data also showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in November although a softening in hiring pointed to a slowing labor market.

On Wall Street, all three main indexes were trading lower, with consumer discretionary, technology and communication services stocks among the biggest losers. Energy, healthcare and materials stocks were advancing.

European stocks held their gains after rallying on Monday following a report saying President-elect Donald Trump's aides are considering narrower tariffs than previously thought.

"The Trump trade has taken a bit of a breather right now because bond yields have been rising," said Wasif Latif, chief investment officer at Sarmaya Partners in New York. "I think the market is beginning to take note that between tariffs and the deficit that there's question marks about how we're going to be able to lower the deficit with all this promised spending coming in terms of tax cuts and other things the new administration wants to implement."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.10 per cent, to 42,663.38, the S&P 500 fell 0.74 per cent to 5,931.30 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.50 per cent, to 19,566.71.

The European STOXX 600 index rose 0.32 per cent for the second consecutive day of gains. It rose 0.95 per cent on Monday following the report on tariffs, which caused shares of automakers to rally. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.44 per cent to 849.16.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit an eight-month high, buoyed by data showing the U.S. economy remained strong. The yield on 10-year notes rose 6.9 basis points to 4.685 per cent, having peaked at 4.699 per cent, the highest since April 26.

"The 10-year continues to inch higher and the equity market hasn't picked up on the fact that bond yields are rising, and rising long-term yields is not good for equities," Latif added.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,rose 0.12 per cent to 108.44, with the euro down 0.22 per cent at $1.0367.

The greenback rose to a near six-month peak against the Japanese yen after the U.S. data. It was up 0.1 per cent at 157.740 yen. Earlier in the global session, the dollar hit its highest since July at 158.425 yen.

Oil prices gained, driven by concerns over tighter supply from Russia and Iran because of Western sanctions and expected higher Chinese demand.

Brent crude futures advanced 0.89 per cent to $76.98 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.87 per cent at $74.19.

Gold prices gained. Spot gold rose 0.66 per cent to $2,652.80 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.72 per cent to $2,657.50 an ounce.