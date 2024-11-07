Stocks hit record for second day, yields steady after Fed cut

NEW YORK/LONDON :Shares on Wall Street scaled record highs on Thursday, lifting stock markets around the world, while U.S. Treasury yields retreated as investors processed a second Donald Trump presidency and an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed lowered rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, as expected, noting that the job market has generally eased while inflation is moving toward its 2 per cent target. The Fed altered its language on inflation slightly, saying price pressures had "made progress," compared to prior language that it had "made further progress".

“The Fed didn’t rock the boat," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. "The big question now is will they cut again in December? Our best guess is they do, as inflation continues to improve.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4 per cent. All three indices hit new all-time highs for a second consecutive day. [.N] The MSCI index for world stocks climbed 0.8 per cent, also to a record high.

Europe's broad STOXX 600 index rose 0.6 per cent after Asian shares gained earlier in the day, with even onshore Chinese blue chips rising 3 per cent as investor optimism over potential stimulus outweighed concerns about worsening trade tensions. [.SS] [.EU]

Stocks are "rewarding the presumed likelihood of corporate tax cuts and perceiving a general penchant toward deregulation across industries as positive for earnings," said Naomi Fink, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

"On the other hand, bond markets have responded unfavourably, with yields rising on the prospect of a united front between executive and legislative arms of government with respect to fiscal expansion."

"This comes at a time when U.S. debt-to-GDP is already at historic highs near 120 per cent and budget deficits already exceed 6 per cent of GDP," she said.

The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 4.3530 per cent, down 7.3 basis points on the day, after a 14 basis point rise on Wednesday, and the 30-year yield was last at 4.5567 per cent, down over 4 bps after the previous day's 15 bp jump. [US/]

The dollar fell 0.6 per cent against a basket of its peers after logging its biggest one-day gain in more than two years on Wednesday. Traders said they were closing out profitable bets on the Trump presidency and ahead of the Fed's decision.

The euro climbed 0.6 per cent to $1.0791 after Wednesday's 1.8 per cent fall, as investors also digested political turmoil in Germany where Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked his Finance Minister Christian Lindner, causing the ruling three-party coalition to collapse and setting the stage for a snap election. [FRX/]

Deutsche Bank analysts said, while it was too early to say, the developments could be positive for the euro due to the potential confidence boost from a more stable German government and the direct economic effects of a potentially more pro-active fiscal stance.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was last up 4.4 basis points at 2.437 per cent.

CENTRAL BANK DECISIONS

In advance of the Fed, the Bank of England cut interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday for only the second time since 2020. The bank said future reductions were likely to be gradual, as it saw higher inflation after the new government's first budget last week.

Sterling extended its gains slightly after the decision and was last up 0.7 per cent at $1.2969, following a 1.24 per cent slide on Wednesday. [GBP/]

Central banks in Norway and Sweden also held meetings on Thursday, though they met market expectations and did little to disrupt currency markets. Norges Bank at the hawkish end of the developed market spectrum kept rates unchanged at a 16-year high, and Sweden's Riksbank cut by 50 bps.

Bitcoin reversed earlier losses and vaulted to another record high of $76,780 overnight. Trump had vowed to make the United States "the crypto capital of the planet".

Gold added 1.3 per cent, following Wednesday's more than 3 per cent tumble, to $2,693.82 an ounce. However, that was still not far from its recent record high of $2,790.15.

Oil reversed losses from a sell-off triggered by the U.S. presidential election.

Brent crude oil futures rose 1 per cent to $75.68 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 1 per cent to settle at $72.36.