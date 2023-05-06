Stocks jump as jobs data soothes US recession worries

NEW YORK: Data showing that the US economy added more than a quarter of a million jobs last month soothed recession worries Friday (May 5), bringing a rebound in stocks including for troubled midsized American banks.

Just a day before, equities took a lashing over worries surrounding the economic impact of interest rate hikes - including on smaller US lenders.

But the world's biggest economy added 253,000 jobs last month, up from a revised 165,000 figure in March, the US Labor Department said.

The numbers show that the jobs market remains strong despite banking sector upheaval, higher borrowing costs and uncertainty surrounding a potential government default.

"The key takeaway from the report is that it substantiates why the Fed isn't inclined to cut rates soon," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, referring to the US Federal Reserve.

But at the same time, continued strength in the labour market "lends some hope to the idea that a soft landing for the economy is still possible", he added.

The Fed hiked interest rates on Wednesday by another quarter percentage point, as it seeks to bring down inflation.

But the central bank signaled it could pause at its next meeting, as concern over the impact of higher interest rates mounted, particularly following the collapse of three midsized banks in March and the failure of another one this week.

On Friday, Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said that it remains "way too premature" to say if the Fed will hike rates again in June.

But he noted in an interview with Fox Business that regional banks' troubles - even if they do not spiral into a crisis - will likely weigh on the economy.

Investors have pondering if the ongoing US banking rout will convince the Fed to begin cutting interest rates sooner than planned.

But shares in regional US lenders rebounded on Friday with PacWest Bancorp jumping 81.7 per cent, after its shares lost half their value on Thursday.

Shares in Western Alliance rose 49.2 per cent, after having slumped 38.5 per cent.

APPLE SHINES

Sentiment was also boosted after US tech titan Apple said first-quarter iPhone sales and services revenue beat forecasts, capping a successful earnings season for the sector.

Apple shares ended 4.7 per cent higher.

Overall, Wall Street's main indices rose about two percent, snapping a four-day losing streak.

Europe's main equity markets also closed with solid gains.

In Asia, Hong Kong stocks finished half a percent higher after paring early gains, with tech and property companies among the big winners.

Shanghai, however, shed nearly half a per cent as fears of China's uneven recovery set in, and a less-than-stellar earnings season failed to impress.

Oil prices jumped, with the main US contract rising back above US$70 per barrel, lifted by the strong jobs data.

"We're seeing some decent gains today on concern that OPEC+ might consider further production cuts," said market analyst Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.