Stocks lose ground amid inflation concerns, trade war worries

NEW YORK/LONDON : Safe-haven gold hit a fresh record high on Friday as an index of global shares traded lower, weighed down by worries over a looming trade war sparked by tariff decisions from U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. traders had new sticky inflation data to grumble about [.N] but it was Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports and plans for much broader levies next week that continued to cause the nail-biting.

On Wall Street, all three main indexes were losing ground and were on track for their third straight session of losses. The biggest losers were communication services, consumer discretionary, technology and financial equities. Utilities stocks were trading higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.62 per cent to 41,620.85, the S&P 500 fell 1.88 per cent to 5,586.60 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.60 per cent to 17,340.79.

Europe's STOXX 600 index finished down 0.77 per cent and ended the week down 1.39 per cent, dragged down by a nearly 1 per cent drop by the car and auto parts sector. [.EU]

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 1.53 per cent to 830.40. It is on track to end the week down 1.39 per cent.

State Street's head of global macro strategy, Michael Metcalfe, said that U.S. car tariffs had been more aggressive than expected, especially as there had been no adjustments made for Washington's neighbors like Mexico and Canada.

"What I don't know is whether the hawkishness of the auto tariffs is going to translate to the broader tariffs that we are going to get next week," Metcalfe said. "And that is keeping risk appetite on the back foot."

Gold prices meanwhile set yet another new peak of $3,086.70 as the threat of trade wars drives a rush towards the safe-haven metal. It was last up 0.77 per cent to $3,079.62 an ounce [GOL/] For the quarter it is now up more than 17 per cent, which is its best quarterly performance since 1986.

Wasif Latif, chief investment officer at Sarmaya Partners in New Jersey, said gold prices have been buoyed by rising inflation, elevated geopolitical tensions, and fiscal risks, particularly deficit spending in the U.S. and other countries.

"We continue to see inflation as being stubborn, sticky and just won't go away. The geopolitical environment continues to be risky and elevated ... You can see the fiscal risk on the U.S. budget side but also broader western sovereign debt and it's getting challenging with the budget continuing to run a deficit increasingly and interest rates remaining stubbornly high," Latif said.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields declined as investors assessed the likely negative hit on growth from Trump's tariffs. Traders in interest rate futures were betting on a total of about 66 basis points in interest rate cuts this year, according to LSEG data.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 10.8 basis points to 4.261 per cent.

Traders now see an 80 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) ECB rate cut in April from around a 50 per cent chance a week ago. German Bund yields, the euro zone's benchmark of borrowing costs, rose 0.2 basis points to 2.735 per cent.

In currency markets, the dollar weakened against major including the Japanese yen and euro after the hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data added to concerns about tariffs.

The euro has been one of the big beneficiaries of the greenback's struggles. It is up 4.2 per cent this week against the greenback.

The dollar weakened 0.7 per cent to 150 against the Japanese yen, while the euro rose 0.17 per cent at $1.0819. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar strengthened 0.05 per cent to 0.882 but weakened 0.01 per cent to C$1.43 per dollar against the Canadian dollar.

In commodities, oil prices turned flat as traders assessed a tightening of crude supplies along with new U.S. tariffs and their expected effect on the world's economy.

Brent crude futures were at $73.56 a barrel, down 0.63 per cent. U.S. crude fell 0.8 per cent to $69.37.

