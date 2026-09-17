Most stocks rise as Fed hikes and oil prices drop

HONG KONG: Most equities rose on Thursday (Sep 17) after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in three years and boss Kevin Warsh sounded a hawkish note that ramped up bets on another increase as officials fight surging inflation.

Investor sentiment was also given a lift from a further dive in oil prices, which was fuelled by supply hopes after Saudi Arabia moved to restore some capacity from a pipeline it closed at the weekend following drone attacks.

In a unanimous decision, the Fed lifted borrowing costs for the first time since 2023, defying President Donald Trump's demand for cuts, as Warsh stressed the need to combat inflation that has been "too high" for "too long".

"We removed a dose of accommodation so that financial and credit conditions would be more consistent with our ultimate objectives," Warsh said after the announcement.

"Today's action starts to show we're serious about this, and we will deliver on the price stability objective."

The decision was announced along with a graph showing the vast majority of Fed policymakers saw at least one more was likely necessary before the end of the year.

Traders now see an October hike as being a 50:50.

While Wall Street's three main indexes ended on Wednesday in the red, Asian traders took the 25-basis-point lift more positively, with analysts saying it shored up credibility in the central bank and provided some reassurance over officials' determination to beat inflation.