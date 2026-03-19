Stocks slump on worsening war in Middle East; frail yen in focus

SINGAPORE: Stocks slid and oil prices rose sharply on Thursday (Mar 19) after a major escalation in the US and Israel's war with Iran rattled investors, while the yen wobbled near the crucial 160 per dollar level as Japan's central bank left interest rates unchanged.

As widely expected, the Bank of Japan left unchanged its short-term policy rate at 0.75 per cent but joined the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada in striking a cautious tone about the impact of rising oil costs from the conflict on inflation.

The yen was last at 159.61 a dollar as traders look for any hint of intervention, with Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama earlier saying authorities were prepared to "take necessary action at any time against market volatility".

"The comments this morning before the BOJ were made to warm up the market for intervention if markets sell the yen in reaction to the central bank's decision," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial analyst at Capital.com.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"160 looks like a critical threshold here. Barring any huge development in the war and energy markets, especially after last night's Fed decision, the USDJPY looks poised to test it."

The yen has dropped more than 2 per cent against the dollar since the war broke out at the end of February as investors worry about the impact of a prolonged conflict on inflation and growth and head towards the US dollar as the haven of choice.