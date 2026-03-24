Oil prices slide, European stocks rebound on Trump's Iran remarks

Analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com said the stock market "is reading between the lines of everything and is sensing an off-ramp moment, sooner rather than later."



XTB research director Kathleen Brooks said "the oil price is probably the best gauge to measure market sentiment today."



Brent crude twice dropped more than 10 per cent to under US$100 per barrel.



"If this truly is an offramp, then we could see a move back towards US$90 per barrel for Brent in the coming days," she said, adding it would not quickly return to the pre-war level of under US$70 per barrel as it will take time to repair damaged energy infrastructure in the Gulf.



Ahead of Trump's update, the International Energy Agency warned of the worst global energy crisis in decades.



Trump on Saturday gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping or face the destruction of its energy infrastructure.



The ultimatum came as the waterway - through which a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows - remained effectively closed.



Iran warned Hormuz "will be completely closed" should Trump act on his threat to destroy energy infrastructure.