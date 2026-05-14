Oil settles lower on US rate hike fears; investors watch Trump-Xi meeting

HOUSTON: Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday (May 13) as investors worried about possible US interest rate hikes and awaited updates on a high-stakes summit in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

Brent crude futures closed down US$2.14, or 2 per cent, to US$105.63 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell US$1.16, or 1.14 per cent, to US$101.02.

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Wednesday the US central bank may need to raise interest rates if inflation pressures do not abate, a sign that the war has begun to weigh on the US economy. Higher oil prices have pushed up fuel costs and economists expect to see effects in the months ahead.

US producer prices in April posted their biggest increase in four years, boosted by soaring costs for goods and services, the latest sign of accelerating inflation during the war with Iran. In April, US consumer prices rose sharply for a second straight month, producing the largest annual increase in inflation in nearly three years.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

Trump landed in Beijing on Wednesday, a day after saying he did not think he would need China's help to end the war, even as prospects for a lasting peace deal weakened and Tehran tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz.

China is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil despite sanctions pressure from the Trump administration. Trump is scheduled to meet Xi on Thursday and Friday.

"There is likely to be some structural tightness (in the oil market) for at least the balance of this year," said Rystad analyst Janiv Shah.