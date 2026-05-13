Stocks wilt as oil rallies; Iran ceasefire 'on life support'

NEW YORK: Equity indexes dipped on Tuesday (May 12) as US inflation climbed while oil gained for a third straight day and the dollar rose as hopes faded for a deal to get ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

In April, US consumer prices (CPI) rose sharply for a second straight month, resulting in the largest annual increase in inflation in nearly three years, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged for a while. The US war on Iran has driven oil prices higher, resulting in more expensive gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and economists expect to see second-round effects in the months ahead.

The data followed US President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that a month-old ceasefire with Iran was "on life support" after Tehran's response to a US plan to end the war made clear the sides were far apart. With that, US crude rose 4.19 per cent to US$102.18 a barrel and Brent rose to US$108.25 per barrel, up 3.88 per cent.

"There's been speculation about the Iran conflict flaring back up. That's pushed oil prices higher," said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife John Hancock Investments, also noting that rising Treasury yields added to pressure on stocks. "Some of that was on the back of the CPI report this morning that actually was pretty tame underneath the surface."

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Roland also said that a decline in semiconductor stocks was affecting sentiment and pointed to a pullback in technology shares in South Korea "which have been on an absolute tear in recent weeks."

This was after presidential policy adviser Kim Yong-beom floated an idea of "citizen dividends", as he argued in a social media post that excess earnings in the era of AI should be redistributed to all citizens and that South Korea could be the first country to make that happen.

The KOSPI index in Seoul recoiled after it hit a record high just below 8,000 points, and finished down 2.3 per cent, pulling down other regional markets.

On Wall Street at 11:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 270.62 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 49,433.85, the S&P 500 fell 58.99 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 7,353.85 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 358.20 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 25,915.92.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 9.84 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 1,098.45.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.08 per cent.