Stocks push higher, dollar pauses as markets await Trump appointments

LONDON :An index of global stocks rose 1 per cent on Tuesday while U.S. bond yields and the dollar hung back from multi-month highs, as traders awaited President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet selection and sought to gauge the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Tech shares advanced, tracking Wall Street's recovery from last week's steep losses, although Nvidia's upcoming earnings on Wednesday limited the scope for big moves.

MSCI's index of world stocks had snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday with a 0.35 per cent climb, and was up 1 per cent in the latest session on Tuesday.

Markets have pared bets for a quarter-point interest-rate cut at the Federal Reserve's next meeting in December to less than 59 per cent, down from close to 62 per cent a day earlier, according to CME FedWatch.

Trump's mooted fiscal spending, higher tariffs and tighter immigration policies are seen as inflationary by analysts, potentially impeding Fed rate cuts, which are already being hampered by a run of resilient economic data.

Trump has begun making appointments, filling health and defence roles last week, but key positions for financial markets - Treasury secretary and trade representative - have yet to be announced.

Europe's benchmark STOXX index rose 0.2 per cent in early trading, following gains of 0.5 per cent for Japan's Nikkei and a 0.8 per cent rise in Australia's equity benchmark which took it to a record intraday high. Taiwanese shares advanced 1.3 per cent.

Chinese markets were weak though, with investors mulling the impact of potential Trump tariffs and waiting on more details of stimulus from Beijing. Mainland blue chips dropped 1.2 per cent.

U.S. S&P 500 futures pointed 0.1 per cent higher, following a 0.4 per cent advance overnight for the cash index.

Amid a lack of market-moving news, "the marginal driver of asset prices right now is how the incoming Trump administration will impact economic conditions, international trade and global geopolitics," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

"Concurrently, the markets are trying to estimate how those policies will impact interest rate settings, especially the Fed, with the markets walking back the depth of rate cuts previously discounted into the curve."

DOLLAR HOLDS BELOW PEAK

U.S. Treasury yields extended overnight declines, with the two-year yield ticking down to 4.2655 per cent and the 10-year yield edging down to 4.3844 per cent.

That kept pressure on the dollar, which languished close to its overnight low versus major peers. The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of six others, was little changed at 106.23, close to Monday's trough at 106.12. It reached the highest in a year at 107.07 on Thursday.

The dollar sagged 0.17 per cent to 154.16 yen, while firming slightly to $1.0586 per euro.

The yen was supported by comments from Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, who reiterated on Tuesday that the government would "respond appropriately to excessive moves" in the yen exchange rate.

Bitcoin, which surged to a record high of $93,480 last week on bets for more favourable cryptocurrency regulation under Trump, pushed back towards that level on Tuesday, rising 0.37 per cent to $91,688.

Safe-haven gold added 0.28 per cent to $2,619 after jumping nearly 2 per cent on Monday, its biggest one-day advance since mid-August, amid softness in the dollar and heightened concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a significant reversal of Washington's policy, President Joe Biden's administration allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia would respond to what it called a reckless decision by the Biden administration, having previously warned that such a decision would raise the risk of a confrontation with the U.S.-led NATO alliance.

Oil prices were broadly steady, holding onto gains of about $2 a barrel in the previous session. Brent crude futures fell 0.2 per cent to $73.14 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $68.97 a barrel, down 0.27 per cent.

Crude was also buoyed by the shutdown of Norway's massive Johan Sverdrup oilfield due to a power outage.