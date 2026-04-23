Stocks retreat as US-Iran peace talks stall

LONDON: Stock prices fell across the board Thursday (Apr 23) from their recent highs as investors tempered enthusiasm for a quick end to the Middle East war.

The benchmark international oil contract, Brent North Sea crude, was back above US$100 a barrel, threatening widespread inflation that could dent economies around the globe.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower, tracking losses in Europe and Asia.

Amid an extension to a fragile ceasefire, the United States and Iran seemed no closer to resuming lasting peace talks. Iran vowed it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of global oil is shipped, as long as the United States blocks its ports.

Surging energy prices have roiled economies worldwide, though equity markets have recently largely recovered from losses sparked by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Solid first-quarter corporate earnings this week and resilient AI enthusiasm have supported stocks, though analysts say a prolonged Middle East war could quickly rattle confidence.

Stocks are down Thursday "as risk aversion builds off the back of yet another damaging phase of this crisis", said Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

"While previous market moves were driven by escalation and de-escalation of the conflict, we are now heading towards a slow grind higher for energy prices as the prospect of a drawn-out stalemate comes into play," he said.

But in Paris, the CAC 40 remained in the green thanks largely to the cosmetics heavyweight L'Oreal, whose stock surged after it reported a 3.6 per cent rise in sales, boosted by growth in professional and dermatological products.