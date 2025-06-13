Stocks slide, oil and gold jump after Israel strikes Iran

TOKYO :Stocks dived in early Asian trade on Friday, led by a selloff in U.S. futures while safe havens like gold and the Swiss franc climbed along with crude oil prices on news that Israel had conducted a military strike on Iran.

U.S. S&P e-mini futures slumped 1.1 per cent as of 0018 GMT and Nasdaq futures skidded 1.3 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei lost 1 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.6 per cent. Most other regional markets had yet to open.

Brent crude jumped about 5 per cent to $72.76 per barrel. Gold added 0.8 per cent to $3,410 per ounce.

The Swiss franc gained about 0.5 per cent to 0.8060 per U.S. dollar, and fellow safe haven the yen appreciated 0.4 per cent to 142.89 per dollar.

Israel has begun carrying out strikes on Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, adding there was no U.S. assistance or involvement in the operation.