NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 19 : Global stocks fell on Thursday as US stock traders focused on Anthropic's IPO, while oil prices rose as lingering attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz grabbed market attention.

Investors have said that how the first major AI developer to go public trades in the coming days and weeks will be heavily scrutinized to gauge broader sentiment towards AI.

The Claude developer's initial public offering was priced at $83 a share, valuing Anthropic at about $1.5 trillion before the stock rose as much as 39 per cent to trade at $115.10 on its debut.

"We can't underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,011.97 points, or 2.02 per cent, to 49,186.20, the S&P 500 fell 110.35 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 7,213.28 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 351.21 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 24,078.68.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 14.30 points, or 1.33 per cent, to 1,060.26. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.88 per cent, while emerging market stocks fell 20.34 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 1,463.94. Japan's Nikkei rose 419.93 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 59,444.21.

The dollar index was steady after its recent rally to 19-month highs lost momentum.

"Dollar bulls are going to need more conviction or more bullish news to drive dollar gains in the short run," Shaun Osborne, chief ​currency strategist at Scotiabank, said, pointing to a pickup in risk sentiment linked to Anthropic.

The index was little changed at 103.81, with the euro up 0.06 per cent at $1.098.

OIL EDGES UP

In commodities, oil prices edged higher as renewed attacks in the Strait of Hormuz offset a growing view that the oil market will soon be back in surplus.

Iran's navy said in a statement carried by state media that two oil tankers hit naval mines in the waterway and "exploded" on Thursday. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

US crude rose 1.24 per cent to $84.29 a barrel and Brent rose to $92.83 per barrel, up 0.96 per cent on the day.

Spot gold fell 1.34 per cent to $3,672.67 an ounce and spot silver fell 1.74 per cent to $44.24 an ounce. Copper declined 0.3 per cent to $12,433.00 a ton.