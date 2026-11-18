NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 18 : A gauge of stocks across the globe fell on Wednesday after Nvidia's quarterly results and ahead of Anthropic's market debut, while the dollar's strength on the back of a hawkish Federal Reserve weighed on trader sentiment.

The dollar index strengthened to a fresh 19-month high after US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC the central bank needs to either approve a half-point interest rate hike at its December meeting or communicate a faster pace of hikes in 2027.

Mining stocks dragged European shares lower, while Nvidia's results initially helped Asian shares, with South Korea's Kospi up 2 per cent overnight. But the Nvidia rally fizzled and its stock fell 2.9 per cent after rising as much as 2.7 per cent.

Nvidia's board dismissed the idea of rehiring former CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week. The company's results and strong outlook did not dispel uncertainty.

"We believe (Tuesday's) results have stabilized sentiment and put a floor under the recent AI selloff, but they have postponed rather than permanently cured investor anxiety," said Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 per cent to 50,198.17, the S&P 500 lost 0.23 per cent to 7,323.63 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.42 per cent to 24,429.89.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.45 per cent to 1,074.61.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.03 per cent, while emerging market stocks fell 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28 per cent to 59,024.28.

The next health check on the AI industry will come as Anthropic prepares its market debut on Thursday. The company priced its initial public offering on Wednesday at $83 per share, above the expected range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

DOLLAR UP, OIL DOWN

In currencies, the dollar strengthened as Waller's comments and recent economic data cemented expectations for an interest rate hike next month.

"The Federal Reserve seems at the moment to be very determined to hike interest rates and maybe even aggressively do so," said Juan Perez, senior director of trading at Monex USA in Washington. "That's the belief right now that's carrying the US dollar."

The dollar index rose 0.17 per cent to 103.79, with the euro down 0.22 per cent at $1.0973.

In commodities markets, crude prices fell after US crude and fuel inventories rose more than expected, adding to expectations of a supply surplus.

US crude lost 3.3 per cent to $83.17 a barrel and Brent fell to $91.84 per barrel, down 1.4 per cent.

Spot gold dropped 3.24 per cent to $3,725.10 an ounce and spot silver fell 4.98 per cent to $45.04 an ounce. Copper declined 4.54 per cent to $12,626.00 a ton.

Yields on 2-year US Treasury notes, which are sensitive to interest rate expectations, edged higher on hawkish Fed speaker comments and minutes from the last monetary policy committee meeting that underscored inflation worries.

The 2-year note yield rose 1.31 basis points to 4.802 per cent, from 4.789 per cent late on Tuesday, while the benchmark US 10-year note yield fell 3.47 basis points to 5.068 per cent, from 5.103 per cent.