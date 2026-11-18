LONDON, Nov 18 : World stocks struggled on Wednesday, as investors digested Nvidia's better-than-expected sales forecast and braced for Anthropic's market debut, seen as a major test of the AI investment boom.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.1 per cent, with European shares losing 0.2 per cent and bourses in Frankfurt , Paris and London all declining, the latter dragged down by rising UK inflation.

It nevertheless represented a semblance of steadiness for European equities after they suffered their biggest one-day decline in eight months on Tuesday. European tech stocks rose 1.3 per cent, with heavyweight chip-equipment maker ASML rising 3.6 per cent.

Top of the agenda for investors was AI chip company Nvidia, which on Tuesday gave a better-than-expected sales forecast amid uncertainty about the company's future leadership. Its chairman told investors the AI chip company would not rehire co-founder Jensen Huang, widely seen as the face of the AI boom, as CEO.

Wall Street was also set for gains, with S&P 500 e-mini futures gaining 0.4 per cent. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 0.9 per cent.On Tuesday, US stocks had sold off, with the S&P 500 down 1 per cent to log a fourth straight loss prior to Nvidia's earnings report.

"Nvidia is an AI bellwether and a lot of people pay attention to what they guide, what they say in terms of their demand," said Fleura Shiyanova, an equity analyst at Kepler Unigestion in Switzerland. "Anything they decide to change will go through various value chains within the AI theme."

In oil markets, Brent crude futures trimmed losses to stand 0.7 per cent lower at $92.70 a barrel following data showing an increase in US crude and fuel inventories last week, although the ongoing Middle East conflict and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited losses.

'REFERENDUM ON AI'

Nvidia's results helped Asian shares outside Japan eke out a slim gain of 0.1 per cent to break a four-day losing streak. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent after several reversals.

The next health check on the AI industry will come as Anthropic prepares to price its shares later on Wednesday ahead of its initial public offering, which could value the company at as much as $1.4 trillion. The company has guided its IPO price to the top of its range or above, Bloomberg News reported.

"I’ve looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI," said Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion in New York. "Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies."

In currency markets, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.2 per cent at 103.78, after earlier reaching its highest level on Tuesday since President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs in April 2025.

The euro hit its latest low since April 2025, and was last down 0.3 per cent at $1.096.

In choppy trading, the yen last stood flat against the US dollar at 159.30 yen. Data showed Japan's exports rose for a 14th successive month in October, driven by demand for shipments related to semiconductors.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was down 0.6 basis point at 5.095 per cent. On Tuesday, St Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, who is a non-voter on interest rates this year, said that the Federal Reserve may need several rate hikes to bring inflation under control and should act soon to ensure the problem doesn't get worse.

British government bond yields fell after inflation data showed a somewhat softer picture than economists and the Bank of England had been expecting, causing investors to scale back bets slightly on a December rate rise.