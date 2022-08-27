Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

ELECTRICITY PRICES SHOCK EUROPEAN STOCKS

European equities also saw losses deepen after Powell's speech, but stocks there had already been struggling after signs that energy prices are likely to keep fuelling inflation.

Sentiment in London had been dented by news that UK domestic energy bills will rocket even higher this year on surging wholesale gas prices as Britain's cost-of-living crisis worsens.



Frankfurt and Paris stocks retreated amid fears of a eurozone energy crunch in the coming peak-demand winter as Russia curbs supplies.



Europe's benchmark Dutch TTF gas contract rose Friday 341 euros per megawatt hour, not far from the record high struck in March after key gas producer Russia invaded Ukraine.



Meanwhile, German and French electricity futures prices soared to new records that are at least 10 times above last year.



Elsewhere, Asia was buoyed by signs of progress in talks between US and Chinese regulators that could see tech titans including Alibaba and JD.com avoid a delisting in New York.



More than 200 Chinese firms have for months had the threat of a New York delisting hanging over them as they are caught in a wide-ranging row between the world's two biggest economies.