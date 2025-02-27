Stocks steady after Nvidia gives little steer; tariffs rattle Europe

GDANSK/TOKYO :European share markets slipped on Thursday following a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the EU, but stocks globally held broadly steady after Nvidia's results threw up no big surprises.

Trump created some confusion over the looming duties on top trading partners Canada and Mexico on Wednesday, by signalling they would take effect on April 2, which would be another month-long extension.

However, a White House official later said the previous March 4 deadline for the levies remained in effect "as of this moment", stirring further uncertainty about U.S. trade policy.

Trump also floated a 25 per cent "reciprocal" tariff on European cars and other goods.

European stocks were weaker across the board, with the STOXX 600 index down 0.6 per cent, while the euro shed 0.1 per cent but stayed within the range it has traded in during the past week.

"We're almost in a situation where there is so much news that it's leaving traders paralysed, because they don't know what to focus on, and particularly with Trump, what is a negotiating gambit and what is a serious policy proposal," said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

"Given the degree of uncertainty, it does make sense to lighten up on positioning, particularly in riskier assets."

U.S. Nasdaq futures pointed 0.6 per cent higher, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.5 per cent.

The U.S. dollar firmed and Treasury yields ticked higher as investors assessed the outlook for tariffs and the economy under Trump.

U.S. two-year Treasury yields rose to 4.1 per cent, following Wednesday's decline to their lowest since November 1 at 4.065 per cent. The 10-year yield rose to 4.2924 per cent from a low of 4.245 per cent on Wednesday.

US GROWTH JITTERS

The dollar has been under pressure in recent weeks, while Treasury yields have fallen, as a run of soft economic indicators have combined with growth worries arising from Trump's tariff plans.

Traders have raised bets for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, now seeing two quarter-point reductions this year, with the first likely in July.

Markets will look at U.S. GDP and durable orders data on Thursday for any stronger signs of slowdown, while the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, is due on Friday.

"Markets are starting to feel less confidence about U.S. growth," said Shoki Omori, chief global desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, rose 0.17 per cent to 106.64, extending a climb from a 2 1/2-month low hit earlier this week.

In equities, Nvidia shares were down 1.1 per cent in pre market trading, after the shares slipped 1.5 per cent after the bell on Wednesday.

After the closing bell, the heavyweight U.S. chipmaker and artificial intelligence pioneer gave a strong growth forecast for the first quarter, although investors are accustomed to big beats from the company.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin edged up to $85,988 following a nearly 12 per cent tumble over the first three days of this week.

Bitcoin bull Geoff Kendrick, global head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, cautioned against buying the dip just yet in a note to clients.

"Stay patient," he said. "These types of losses rarely end well and I still think the big capitulation is yet to come."

Safe-haven gold eased back to $2,879 per ounce, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising yields.