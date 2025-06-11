Asian markets rally after China-US framework on trade

HONG KONG: Asian stocks rose on Wednesday (Jun 11) as investors welcomed a China-United States agreement to lower trade tensions that stoked hopes the economic superpowers will eventually reach a broader tariff deal.

After two days of high-profile, closely watched talks in London, the two sides said they had set up a framework to move towards a pact, following negotiations in Geneva last month that saw them slash tit-for-tat levies.

The news provided some much-needed relief to markets after US President Donald Trump accused Beijing of violating that deal. The latest round of talks followed a phone call between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday.

As well as tariffs, a key issue in the discussions was China's export of earth minerals and magnets used in a range of things, including smartphones and electric vehicle batteries, while Beijing was keen to see an easing of restrictions on its access to tech goods.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he was upbeat that concerns over rare earths "will be resolved" eventually, as the agreement is implemented.

Xi and Trump must approve the framework first.

"We're moving as quickly as we can," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters. "We would very much like to find an agreement that makes sense for both countries," he added.

"We feel positive about engaging with the Chinese."

Speaking separately to reporters, China International Trade Representative Li Chenggang expressed hope that progress made in London would help to boost trust on both sides.