US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

"A STALEMATE"

Asked why he attended the hearing on Cook's case at the Supreme Court this month, Powell told reporters: "I would say that that case is perhaps the most important legal case in the Fed's 113-year history."



"As I thought about it, I thought it might be hard to epxlain why I didn't attend," he added.



The Fed is "in no hurry to cut interest rates again," said Navy Federal Credit Union chief economist Heather Long, adding that she sees policymakers being "in a stalemate right now."



"Leaders like Miran and Waller who were worried about the labour market don't have as many supporters now, and similarly, Fed leaders who were concerned about inflation also seem to have backed off," she added in a note.



But she expects a "shake-up" incoming with Powell's term as Fed chairman ending in May, and Trump's new appointee taking office.



For now, Powell said the central bank will let economic data "light the way" on the future path of interest rates.



A weakening labour market could tip the balance in favour of a further rate reduction, while cooling inflation also allows for lower levels, he added.



Financial markets generally expect the Fed to continue keeping rates unchanged until its June meeting, according to CME FedWatch.