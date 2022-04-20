Logo
Stocks wobble as China lockdowns drag; yen wallows
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying Russian Trading System (RTS) Index, Japan's Nikkei index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

20 Apr 2022 10:36AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 10:36AM)
SINGAPORE : Oil and stock markets were under pressure on Wednesday on worries about the fallout from China's pandemic lockdowns, while the yen slightly extended its record losing streak as traders put Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy settings to the test.

The Chinese yuan hit its lowest since October after the central bank promised support for the services sector, but was volatile as China also surprised and disappointed equities investors by not cutting lending rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady as modest losses in Hong Kong and Shanghai offset gains in Sydney. Japan's Nikkei trimmed early gains to stand 0.5 per cent higher by mid morning.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4 per cent and Nasdaq futures dropped 0.9 per cent.

"COVID lockdowns and shipping delays and backlogs may have heightened worries (about China's trade surplus)," said Moh Siong Sim, a strategist at the Bank of Singapore.

At the same time inflationary pressure from the disruption and from war in Ukraine is adding to markets' expectation of an aggressive response from U.S. monetary policymakers which is driving U.S. Treasury yields higher and the yen lower.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were within a whisker of 3 per cent on Wednesday and inflation-protected yields were in positive territory for the first time since 2020.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said overnight that the Federal Reserve will "have to do more" to bring inflation down if China's lockdowns flow across supply chains.

The yen, which has tumbled at the same time as Japan - by contrast - vows to stick with ultra loose monetary policy and keep its government bond yields anchored near zero, wallowed at a two-decade low on Wednesday and fell on crosses.

At 129.43 per dollar, there were some nerves that intervention - verbal or otherwise - from Japanese authorities could drive a bounce, but most traders still seem to think that the path of least resistance is lower.

Better-than-expected U.S. housing data also seemed to add to investors expectation of U.S rate rises.

Elsewhere in currency markets, war in Ukraine has kept the euro pinned and it last bought $1.3025.

Brent crude futures were steady at $107.35 a barrel after dropping 5 per cent on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

