NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 19 : Stocks fell across the world on Thursday as Anthropic's market debut kept trading choppy, while oil prices rose as traders focused on lingering attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Europe's tech stocks and the Nasdaq ebbed and flowed with focus squarely on the Claude developer's IPO. Priced at $83 apiece, valuing Anthropic at about $1.5 trillion, it is the first major AI developer to go public. How it trades in the coming days and weeks will be heavily scrutinized to gauge the broader sentiment towards AI.

As of 1635 GMT, Anthropic shares had not yet traded.

"We can't underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.97 per cent to 49,710.33, the S&P 500 fell 0.41 per cent to 7,293.42 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.16 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 24,431.04.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.55 per cent to 1,068.62, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.72 per cent. Emerging market stocks fell 1.28 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.71 per cent to 59,444.21.

The dollar index was steady after its recent rally to 19-month highs lost momentum.

"Dollar bulls are going to need more conviction or more bullish news to drive dollar gains in the short run," Shaun Osborne, chief ​currency strategist at Scotiabank, said, pointing to a pickup in risk sentiment linked to Anthropic.

The index was little changed at 103.81, with the euro up 0.06 per cent at $1.098.

OIL EDGES UP

In commodities, oil prices edged higher as renewed attacks in the Strait of Hormuz offset a growing view that the oil market will soon be back in surplus.

Iran's navy said in a statement carried by state media that two oil tankers hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and "exploded" on Thursday. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

US crude rose 1.25 per cent to $84.30 a barrel and Brent rose to $92.54 per barrel, up 0.64 per cent on the day.

Spot gold fell 1.25 per cent to $3,675.99 an ounce, while spot silver fell 1.13 per cent to $44.51 an ounce.