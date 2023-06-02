Logo
Business

Stratasys receives $1.21 billion unsolicited buyout proposal from 3D Systems
02 Jun 2023 04:47AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2023 06:43AM)
Stratasys Ltd said on Thursday that it had received an unsolicited buyout proposal from rival 3D Systems Corp, valuing the industrial 3D printer at about $1.21 billion.

3D Systems proposal could trigger a bidding war for the company, which has rejected multiple takeover offers from shareholder Nano Dimension Ltd as it looks to merge with Desktop Metal Inc in a $1.8 billion stock deal.

3D Systems has proposed to acquire Stratasys for $7.50 in cash and 1.2507 of its newly issued stock for each share of the target company, which translates to $17.92 on a per-share basis.

That, however, falls slightly short of Nano's cash offer of $18 per share. Nano is the largest shareholder of the Rehovot, Israel-based firm, with a 14.2 per cent stake.

Stratasys, whose shares rose about 7 per cent to $15.55 in extended trading, said its board would "carefully review" the newly received non-binding proposal.

Stratasys also added that the Desktop Metal deal is still expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: Reuters

