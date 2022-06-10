Logo
Strike at S Korea's Busan cuts container traffic to a third
10 Jun 2022 12:33PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 12:33PM)
SEOUL : A strike by unionised truckers hit container traffic through South Korea's southeastern port of Busan on Friday, taking it down to a third of the usual level, a government official told Reuters.

"Terminal gates are not blocked but container movements shrank to about one-third," said the regional official of the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry, who sought anonymity.

Container storage sites are filling up and authorities are discussing measures to secure more, added the official, who spoke by telephone.

Busan handles about 80 per cent of South Korea's container traffic, another official said.

Source: Reuters

