WASHINGTON, Nov 17 : President Donald Trump on Tuesday played down a string of tech outages that hit air travel, banking and US national security systems in recent days, and members of his administration said the incidents were unrelated and not indications of a broader problem.

"It's like when you're big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen. It's fine," Trump told reporters in Manila, where he was attending the ASEAN economic conference.

The spate of outages included an air traffic control breakdown on Friday that snarled hundreds of thousands of people's travel plans, and continued on Tuesday when the highly classified network that the US National Security Agency (NSA) uses for internal communications was down, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not confirm the NSA outage and agency officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Not all elected Republicans in Washington were as sanguine as the president.

Some called for the administration to brief lawmakers on the incidents, which also included a United Airlines technology failure that delayed about 150 flights on Monday, the same day that a JPMorgan Chase software problem disrupted some banking services.

"If this is all a coincidence, it’s like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world," US Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told reporters on Tuesday.

'NO CRISIS'

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said on Tuesday there was no evidence that a series of technology disruptions across the US was the result of a cyberattack.

"There is no crisis or anything like that for Americans to be worried about," she told media outlet Newsmax.

Bis said Trump had assembled groups of experts, including “tiger teams,” to address the Federal Aviation Administration problems and was calling on Republicans and Democrats to pass legislation providing more funding to modernize the agency’s systems.

Technology-related disruptions have hit every weekday since Thursday, when a Microsoft outage disrupted many of its services including email. The next day, the nationwide ground stop lasted 4-1/2 hours, the longest halt to US air travel since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Administration officials have said the incidents are not believed to be connected.

'A LITTLE BIT OF WORRY'

Some former administration officials raised concerns about what the outages said about the stability of networks critical to commerce and other services.

"I’m checking my bank account with a little bit of worry,” former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, saying her message to the White House was that “transparency is key.”

Vice President JD Vance said he was fielding similar concerns, with friends asking whether they should build a bunker or stock up on food and water.

"My answer to that is no, we do not see some crisis coming down but you have to be prepared for everything,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" broadcast on Monday night.

NATIONWIDE FLIGHT DELAYS

The FAA ground stop rippled for days through the nation's air travel system, with airlines working to reposition aircraft and crews, leaving passengers facing lingering delays and cancellations even after the agency lifted the ground stop.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said the disruption involved a communications failure linked to work installing a router and replacing old copper wiring with fiber-optic cable.

Trump had been uncharacteristically silent the weekend after Friday's air traffic debacle. Asked on Monday whether he should be held accountable for ground stop, Trump said: "I don't take any responsibility."

Separately, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it was due to conduct a regular nationwide test of its emergency warning system on Tuesday afternoon, something it is required to do at least once every three years. The test message will be sent via radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt in Manila and Nandita Bose and Bo Erickson in Washington, additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Spicer )