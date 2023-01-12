Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11% - The Information
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11% - The Information

Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11% - The Information

Stripe logo is displayed in this illustration taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Jan 2023 09:48AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 09:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Digital payments firm Stripe has cut the internal value of its shares by about 11 per cent, implying a valuation of $63 billion, the Information reported on Wednesday.

It's at least the third time since June that Stripe has cut its internal valuation, following a smaller cut in October, and brings the total reduction to about 40 per cent in the past six months, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Last year, U.S. technology stocks were badly hit as tightening monetary policy and worries of a looming recession soured investor sentiment.

Stripe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Stripe in November cut its headcount by about 14 per cent, saying that the payments startup had overhired and grew operating costs too quickly.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.