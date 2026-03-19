Stryker cyberattack delays surgeries for some patients, Bloomberg News reports

March 18 : A cyberattack against medical device maker Stryker last week has delayed surgeries for some patients, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The system disruption had temporarily impacted the company's ability to deliver personalized inventory, "as a result, some patient-specific cases have been rescheduled", the report said, citing a Stryker spokesperson.

Stryker did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Handala, an Iranian-linked hacking group, last week claimed responsibility for a destructive cyberattack on Stryker that caused widespread disruption to its business, including its ability to process orders, make products and ship them to customers.

Stryker said on Tuesday that it had contained the attack and that no patient-related services or connected medical products were affected, though it did not provide details on the financial impact.