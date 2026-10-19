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Subaru targets software-defined vehicle launch for late 2020s, plans to cut development times by 40%
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Business

Subaru targets software-defined vehicle launch for late 2020s, plans to cut development times by 40%

Subaru targets software-defined vehicle launch for late 2020s, plans to cut development times by 40%

The logo of Subaru is seen on a vehicle at the New York International Auto Show Press Preview in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

19 Oct 2026 10:11AM
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SANO, Japan, Oct 19 : Subaru said on Sunday it plans to launch software-defined vehicles (SDVs) in the second half of this decade and cut vehicle development times by about 40 per cent as it seeks to speed up model launches.

• Subaru will gradually deploy a newly developed integrated electronic control unit (ECU) across its lineup, the Japanese automaker said at a strategy briefing at a research centre in Sano City, north of Tokyo

• Subaru aims to shorten development times by using digital simulations in prototyping and running design, testing and production preparation in parallel, it said

• The company said it aims to give its SDVs over-the-air updates for driver-assistance, automated-driving and vehicle performance functions

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• Subaru jointly developed the chip at the core of the integrated ECU with US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, it said

• The company plans to standardise electronic platforms across electric, hybrid and gasoline-powered vehicles, it said

• Subaru said it has no plans at present to adopt Toyota's Arene software platform, despite Toyota's 21 per cent stake in the company

• Toyota said on Friday it expects Arene to be deployed in 10 million new vehicles annually by 2030 and expanded to alliance partners' vehicles by 2035

Source: Reuters
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