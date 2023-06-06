Logo
Business

Subway inks deal for 4,000 new sandwich shops in China over next 20 years
People walk past a Subway sandwich store at Sanlitun Soho residential and commercial complex in Beijing, China on Jun 28, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)

06 Jun 2023 08:08PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2023 08:42PM)
NEW YORK: Subway reached an agreement with a master franchisee to open nearly 4,000 new sandwich shops across mainland China over the next 20 years, it said on Tuesday (Jun 6).

International expansion is a key growth strategy for the privately owned US-based chain, which is in the midst of a turnaround plan that also relies on remodelled restaurants, updated menus and a splashy marketing campaign.

While it seeks to expand overseas, the company has been closing thousands of US locations amid a host of problems including over-expansion and discounts that eroded franchisees' profits.

Even so, Subway's global comparable sales rose 12.1 per cent in the first quarter.

Other companies are also beefing up their presence in China, including Starbucks, which plans to open 3,000 new stores there by 2025.

Subway's deal with master franchisee Shanghai Fu-Rui-Shi Corporate Development (FRS) is the largest such agreement in Subway's history. FRS is funded by a consortium of private investors including Asia Investment Capital.

FRS will get exclusive rights to manage and develop all Subway locations in China. The 4,000 new restaurants would be a seven-fold increase in Subway's current footprint there.

"China is a key market with significant long-term growth opportunity, and we look forward to bringing the Subway experience to even more guests in the region," Subway Chief Executive John Chidsey said in a statement.

Source: Reuters/zl

