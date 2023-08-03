Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sumitomo Corp's Q1 net profit falls 16.6% on lower commodity prices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sumitomo Corp's Q1 net profit falls 16.6% on lower commodity prices

03 Aug 2023 12:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp posted a 16.6 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit to 129.4 billion yen ($901.6 million) on Thursday, hit by lower commodity prices.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast Sumitomo's net profit in the first quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year at 121.4 billion yen. Sumitomo shares were 0.7 per cent down at 0412 GMT.

Its peer, Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co, on Tuesday posted an 8 per cent fall in first-quarter net profit to 252.8 billion yen, also hit by lower commodity prices.

($1 = 143.5200 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.