Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sumitomo Life plans to boost foreign bond investment without FX hedge in Oct-March, sees limited yen gain risk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sumitomo Life plans to boost foreign bond investment without FX hedge in Oct-March, sees limited yen gain risk

26 Oct 2021 02:09PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 02:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Sumitomo Life Insurance plans to step up investment in foreign bonds without currency hedge in the six months to March as it sees limited risk of a stronger yen, a top investment planning official said on Tuesday.

Japan's fourth-largest insurer also plans to increase holdings of domestic bonds as well as foreign stocks and bond funds, Toshio Fujimura, general manager of investment planning, told reporters.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us