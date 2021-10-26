Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sumitomo Life plans to boost foreign bond investment without FX hedge, sees limited yen gain risk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sumitomo Life plans to boost foreign bond investment without FX hedge, sees limited yen gain risk

26 Oct 2021 02:09PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 02:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Sumitomo Life Insurance plans to step up investment in foreign bonds without currency hedge in the six months to March as it sees limited risk of a stronger yen, a top investment planning official said on Tuesday.

Japan's fourth-largest insurer also plans to increase holdings of domestic bonds as well as foreign stocks and bond funds, Toshio Fujimura, general manager of investment planning, told reporters.

Following is a summary of Sumitomo Life's investment plan for the half year to March.

- Plan to increase holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedge by a few hundred billion yen. It invests in U.S. and Asian markets.

- Plan to reduce foreign bond investment with currency hedge by about 100 billion yen (US$0.88 billion) while continuing to focus on credit products.

- Plan to increase foreign stocks and funds, including bond funds and alternative assets, possibly by a few hundred billion yen. In the last half year, the firm has increased holdings in those assets by 250 billion yen.

- Expect U.S. inflationary pressure to gradually subside in 2022, allowing the Federal Reserve to hold off raising interest rates until 2023.

- Plan to increase yen bond holdings by about 100 billion yen, buying super-long Japanese government bonds.

(US$1 = 113.70 yen)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us