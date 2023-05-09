Logo
Business

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp sets up $200 million corporate venture capital fund
Business

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp sets up $200 million corporate venture capital fund

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp sets up $200 million corporate venture capital fund

FILE PHOTO: People stand in front of a branch of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) in Tokyo, Japan September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

09 May 2023 02:06PM
SINGAPORE : Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) said on Tuesday it has co-founded a $200 million corporate venture capital fund called SMBC Asia Rising Fund in Singapore with Japan's venture capital firm Incubate Fund (IF).

The fund targets start-ups that contribute to SMBC's businesses via collaborations or business development in lending tech, payment, supply chain finance, banking-as-a-service and digital assets, SMBC said in a statement.

The fund has a 10-year investment period, SMBC said.

Source: Reuters

