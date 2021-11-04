Sumitomo says Madagascar's Ambatovy produced 19,000 T of nickel in H1

TOKYO : Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp said on Thursday its Ambatovy project in Madagascar produced 19,000 tonnes of nickel in the April-September period and it stuck to its earlier plan of producing 40,000 tonnes of the metal for the year to March.

Sumitomo Chief Financial Officer Masaru Shiomi also said the company has no plans to buy back its own shares despite a record net profit reported in April-September, as it wants to contribute to its shareholders through dividend payments while improving its financial base.

