Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sumitomo says Madagascar's Ambatovy produced 19,000 T of nickel in H1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sumitomo says Madagascar's Ambatovy produced 19,000 T of nickel in H1

Sumitomo says Madagascar's Ambatovy produced 19,000 T of nickel in H1

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Sumitomo Corp are seen after the company's initiation ceremony at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

04 Nov 2021 01:54PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 01:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp said on Thursday its Ambatovy project in Madagascar produced 19,000 tonnes of nickel in the April-September period and it stuck to its earlier plan of producing 40,000 tonnes of the metal for the year to March.

Sumitomo Chief Financial Officer Masaru Shiomi also said the company has no plans to buy back its own shares despite a record net profit reported in April-September, as it wants to contribute to its shareholders through dividend payments while improving its financial base.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us