Sunac China shares, bonds sink after liquidation petition filed against developer

HONG KONG: Sunac China shares and bonds plunged on Friday (Jan 10) after a liquidation petition was filed against the property developer, adding to concerns over its business recovery and repayment ability despite an offshore debt restructuring in 2023.

The petition was filed by a unit of state-owned asset manager China Cinda Asset Management and a hearing is scheduled for Mar 19, the Hong Kong judiciary's website showed late on Thursday.

Many mainland developers, including China Evergrande and Country Garden, have faced or are currently facing liquidation cases in Hong Kong since the property sector was hit by a liquidity crunch in 2021.

But most petitions have not been filed by state-owned companies and China Cinda's was made despite Chinese authorities repeatedly vowing to stabilise the struggling property sector and the stock market. Calls to the petitioner, China Cinda (HK) Asset Management, went unanswered on Friday.

Sunac shares in Hong Kong were down as much as 29.7 per cent to HK$1.23 (US$0.16) in morning trade on Friday, on course for the biggest one-day percentage drop since Oct 8, according to LSEG data, before recovering some ground to trade 21 per cent lower at midday.

A September 2025 bond was bid at 10.253 cents on the dollar, down from 12.875 cents on Thursday, while a September 2032 bond was bid at 7.85 cents, down from 10.75 cents.

Sunac confirmed the petition was filed against the company and the hearing date in a filing on Friday, but it declined to provide further details.