Sunac China in talks with AMCs, fund in place for April bond payment -source

HONG KONG : Property developer Sunac China is in talks with four major Chinese asset managers including Cinda on project cooperations, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Each cooperation could worth ten of billions yuan, the person added.

The company also has funds to pay an onshore puttable bond worth 4 billion yuan ($634.25 million) due April 1, the source said.

Shares of Sunac dropped 16.3per cent on Monday, compared with a 1.5per cent fall in Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.

Sunac did not immediately respond to request for comment.

($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Shuyan Wang in Beijing; Editing by Louise Heavens)