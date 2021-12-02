Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Suncity shares slide further after Macau gaming rooms shut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Suncity shares slide further after Macau gaming rooms shut

Suncity shares slide further after Macau gaming rooms shut

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Macau junket operator Suncity Group is seen at a gaming fair in Macau, China November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

02 Dec 2021 09:39AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 11:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :Shares in Macau's Suncity Group Holdings Ltd tumbled in resumed trade on Thursday after gaming rooms linked to the group were shut following the arrest of its former CEO and chairman, Alvin Chau.

Chau, also the founder of Macau's biggest junket operator which brings in high rollers to play at casinos, was arrested with 10 others on Sunday over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, Suncity said that gaming rooms operated by a business wholly owned by Chau had closed as of Dec. 1. It also confirmed that Chau had resigned from all positions at Suncity Group but did not announce a new CEO or chairman.

Suncity Group's stock was down 10per cent in Thursday morning trade, albeit off a record low marked earlier in the day, after being suspended on Wednesday. The shares have now halved in value since Chau's arrest.

Macau authorities have accused Chau and 10 others of using the former Portuguese colony as a base for an illegal "live web betting platform" in the Philippines that attracted mainland Chinese gamblers.

A warrant for Chau's arrest has also been issued by the mainland Chinese city of Wenzhou, accusing him of forming a junket agent network that helps citizens engage in gambling activities and setting up a company that helps gamblers make cross-border fund transfers.

Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said in a late Wednesday statement it would not comment on recent gambling crime cases as they have entered judicial proceedings.

It added it will supervise Macau's gaming industry in accordance with the law.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us