Suncor Energy says it experienced a cybersecurity incident

Canadian energy firm Suncor on Sunday said it experienced a cybersecurity incident, adding that some transactions with customers and suppliers could be impacted while they investigate and resolve the situation.

"At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation," the company said in a statement.

Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S, including the company's Petro Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security had earlier said it was aware of reports of an incident affecting Petro Canada but said it did not generally comment on "specific cybersecurity incidents."