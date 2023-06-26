Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Suncor Energy says it experienced a cybersecurity incident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Suncor Energy says it experienced a cybersecurity incident

26 Jun 2023 05:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canadian energy firm Suncor on Sunday said it experienced a cybersecurity incident, adding that some transactions with customers and suppliers could be impacted while they investigate and resolve the situation.

"At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation," the company said in a statement.

Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S, including the company's Petro Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security had earlier said it was aware of reports of an incident affecting Petro Canada but said it did not generally comment on "specific cybersecurity incidents."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.