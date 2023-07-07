Logo
Business

Suncor says unauthorized party obtained Petro-Points members' basic contact data
Business

Suncor says unauthorized party obtained Petro-Points members' basic contact data

Suncor says unauthorized party obtained Petro-Points members' basic contact data

FILE PHOTO: The Suncor Energy logo is seen at their head office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

07 Jul 2023 04:50AM
Canadian energy firm Suncor Energy on Thursday said that due to a cyber security incident on June 21, unauthorized party obtained Petro-Points members' basic contact information.

"Based on our investigation to date, we determined that our IT network was accessed by an unauthorized party on or about June 21," the company said.

It added that its Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution business experienced temporary disruptions that have largely been resolved. Petro-Points is a loyalty program.

"We are notifying Petro-Points members and the appropriate privacy regulators. If we discover additional information was obtained, we will notify affected parties as appropriate," Suncor said.

Suncor's operations cover oil sands development, production, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S.

The company noted that the cyber security incident has not impacted the safety and reliability of its field operations.

Source: Reuters

