Sunseap explores solar farms in Indonesia to power Singapore
Sunseap explores solar farms in Indonesia to power Singapore

Sunseap explores solar farms in Indonesia to power Singapore

File photo of solar panels on the roof of a public housing block in Singapore on Sep 23, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas White)

26 Oct 2021 12:20PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 12:22PM)
SINGAPORE: Companies led by Singapore's Sunseap Group signed a memorandum of understanding to develop solar power systems in the neighbouring Riau islands of Indonesia to provide electricity for the city-state, Sunseap said on Tuesday (Oct 26).

The various systems will have a combined 7 gigawatt-peak (GWp) capacity, Sunseap said. It includes a previously announced 2.2 GWp floating solar farm on Batam island, part of the Riau archipelago south of Singapore.

The project will help Singapore and Indonesia meet their green energy goals and would be one of the largest cross-border interconnected clean energy projects in Southeast Asia, Sunseap said.

"Coupled with multiple energy storage systems totalling more than 12 gigawatt hours, it aims to provide 1 gigawatt (GW) of non-intermittent low-carbon clean energy for Singapore and Indonesia," the statement said, adding that the project plans to transmit the green energy to Singapore via a proposed new subsea power cable.

The consortium aims to fulfil 20 per cent to 25 per cent of the target of 4 GW of low-carbon electricity imports by 2035 that Singapore announced on Monday as part of plans to diversify supply and boost energy security.

Other signatories to the memorandum include Sumitomo, Samsung C&T, Oriens Asset Management, ESS, Durapower Group, Mustika Combol Indah, and Agung Sedayu.

Source: Reuters/aj

