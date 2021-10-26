Sunseap explores solar farms in Indonesia to power Singapore

SINGAPORE: Companies led by Singapore's Sunseap Group signed a memorandum of understanding to develop solar power systems in the neighbouring Riau islands of Indonesia to provide electricity for the city-state, Sunseap said on Tuesday (Oct 26).

The various systems will have a combined 7 gigawatt-peak (GWp) capacity, Sunseap said. It includes a previously announced 2.2 GWp floating solar farm on Batam island, part of the Riau archipelago south of Singapore.

The project will help Singapore and Indonesia meet their green energy goals and would be one of the largest cross-border interconnected clean energy projects in Southeast Asia, Sunseap said.

"Coupled with multiple energy storage systems totalling more than 12 gigawatt hours, it aims to provide 1 gigawatt (GW) of non-intermittent low-carbon clean energy for Singapore and Indonesia," the statement said, adding that the project plans to transmit the green energy to Singapore via a proposed new subsea power cable.