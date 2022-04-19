Logo
Sunseap signs MOU to develop large-scale solar plants in Indonesia's Riau Islands
19 Apr 2022 02:28PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 02:28PM)
SINGAPORE : Singapore's Sunseap Group said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the provincial government of Indonesia's Riau Islands to develop large-scale solar energy and storage plants to supply power to the islands and Singapore.

The company said the MOU covers 3,000 hectares of land, and it has conducted location mappings, and environmental and social impact analyses in the Riau Islands Province, including Combol and Citlim islands.

Sunseap said it has it has looked into the feasibility of a 1,380 megawatt peak (MWp) solar power plant and a 3,000 megawatt hour (MWh) energy storage systems (ESS) on Combol island, and a 1,682 MWp solar plant and 3,500 MWh ESS on Citlim island.

The Combol and Citlim islands lie southwest of Batam island, where Sunseap last year launched a plan to spend $2 billion to build the world's largest floating solar farm and ESS.

Earlier this year, EDP Renewables (EDPR), the world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer, closed a S$1 billion deal to acquire a 91 per cent stake in Sunseap.

"The Riau Islands are uniquely situated to become a major player in the energy transition in Southeast Asia," Frank Phuan, co-founder and chief executive of Sunseap said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

