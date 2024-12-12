Logo
Business

Suntory appoints VP and founding family member Torii as president
FILE PHOTO: Suntory's alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are displayed during a Reuters Newsmaker event at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

12 Dec 2024 04:08PM
TOKYO : Japan's Suntory Holdings said on Thursday that Vice President Nobuhiro Torii will become president next March, putting the food and beverage conglomerate back under the leadership of a founding family member.

Takeshi Niinami, who took the helm of the family-owned firm in 2014 as its first outsider president, will become chairman and continue to oversee its overseas operations, the company said.

Suntory had purchased U.S. spirits company Beam for $16 billion including debt, just months before Niinami became president, marking a major step in expanding its overseas operations.

"I intend to solidify domestic liquor business, improve its sales and profit, and strengthen its profitability, which is a prerequisite for us to become a global company and compete with other major global players," Torii told a press conference on Thursday.

Torii, a former banker, is a great-grandson of Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii.

Source: Reuters

