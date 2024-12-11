Logo
Business

Super Micro CEO confident stock will not be delisted
CEO of Supermicro Charles Liang speaks during the Reuters NEXT conference in New York City, U.S., December 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar
CEO of Supermicro Charles Liang speaks with with Head of Reuters Professional Josh London during the Reuters NEXT conference in New York City, U.S., December 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar
11 Dec 2024 12:21AM
NEW YORK : Super Micro Computer Chief Executive Charles Liang on Tuesday said he is confident the technology company's stock will not be delisted from the Nasdaq.

On the sidelines of the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Liang said Super Micro would file its necessary financial reports by February. The embattled company received a letter last week from Nasdaq that gave it a deadline of Feb. 25 to file its delayed annual and quarterly reports, in an exception to the stock exchange's rules.

(Reporting By Krystal Hu and Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

Source: Reuters

