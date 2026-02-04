Super Micro Computer raises annual revenue forecast amid strong demand for its servers

Feb 3 : Super Micro Computer raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, anticipating robust demand for its AI-optimized servers would continue as companies expand their data center capacity.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose over 5 per cent in extended trading.

Super Micro has established itself as a primary beneficiary of the generative artificial intelligence boom, working closely with chip designers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices to quickly bring servers to market.

The demand for AI servers and racks remains strong and SMCI is benefiting from growth among existing customers as well as the addition of new customers.

The company now sees revenue for fiscal year 2026 of at least $40 billion, compared with its earlier projection of $36 billion.