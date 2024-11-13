Logo
Super Micro delays filing of September-quarter financial report
Super Micro delays filing of September-quarter financial report

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Super Micro Computer are pictured at COMPUTEX Taipei, one of the world's largest computer and technology trade shows, in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

13 Nov 2024 07:26PM
AI server maker Super Micro Computer said on Wednesday it is unable to file its quarterly report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 in a timely manner, amid its ongoing delay in filing an annual report.

The company said it also needs additional time to select and engage a new auditor after Ernst & Young resigned in October.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell more than 3 per cent in premarket trading.

This marks another hiccup for Super Micro, after it flagged uncertainty about the timing of its annual report earlier in November.

Source: Reuters

