Super Micro delays filing of September-quarter financial report

AI server maker Super Micro Computer said on Wednesday it is unable to file its quarterly report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 in a timely manner, amid its ongoing delay in filing an annual report.

The company said it also needs additional time to select and engage a new auditor after Ernst & Young resigned in October.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell more than 3 per cent in premarket trading.

This marks another hiccup for Super Micro, after it flagged uncertainty about the timing of its annual report earlier in November.