Canada ends contract with Malaysia's Supermax over labour allegations

Canada has terminated its sourcing contract with Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corporation following allegations about forced labour, the country's public services and procurement department said on Tuesday (Jan 18).

Malaysian factories making products ranging from medical gloves to palm oil have increasingly come under scrutiny over allegations that they abuse foreign workers, who form a significant part of the manufacturing workforce.

Canada had paused imports of Supermax gloves in November, saying that it would determine its next steps after receiving an audit report over the firm's labour practices.

"Based on the seriousness of the allegations and expected timelines for the final audit results, the government of Canada has decided, and Supermax Healthcare Canada has agreed, to terminate by mutual consent the two existing contracts for the supply of nitrile gloves," the department told Reuters in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Supermax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.