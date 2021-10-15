Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Supplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over cancelled orders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Supplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over cancelled orders

Supplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over cancelled orders

FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen in a traffic jam during evening rush hour in Beijing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

15 Oct 2021 08:44PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 08:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : French auto supplier Novares is claiming tens of millions euros in damages from its customers after a global shortage in semiconductor chips has forced many carmakers to halt production and cancel orders.

Novares, which makes plastic components used in one in three vehicles worldwide, is seeking compensation for the cancellations that have left its stocks piling up.

"We have counted 2,000 sudden customer production halts since the start of the year, easily one hundred with less than 48 hours' notice," Novares CEO Pierre Boulet told Reuters, without saying whether the company was pursuing legal action.

The situation has been especially tense in Europe, he added, highlighting the firm "could not be responsible" for carmakers' financial constraints.

The global chips shortage and supply chain snags have forced carmakers still recovering from last year's coronavirus disruptions to again pause production, as they compete for supplies with the sprawling consumer electronics industry.

Toyota said earlier on Friday it would cut its November production by as much as 15per cent, while Volkswagen's Skoda Auto warned it "would significantly cut, or even suspend" its production from Monday.

The automotive sector had hoped for improvement by the fourth quarter, but issues in supplying components from Asia could last into early 2022.

"Some of our clients are very polite, they warn us in advance and are ready to compensate the extra costs, but some only want a power struggle" said Boulet. "We are in a macho and somewhat selfish world."

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us