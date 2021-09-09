Survival strategies for SMEs as Singapore moves from pandemic to endemic

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 pandemic has battered many industries for more than a year, with some bearing the brunt more than others.

Vaccinations have been touted as the world's best hope for containing the pandemic and returning to normalcy.

With the majority of Singaporeans now vaccinated, retailers and food and beverage players are hoping things will start to look up.

For Ka-Soh Restaurants, the return of diners has been slow - as it usually is when restrictions start to ease.

The heritage brand includes the Swee Kee Eating House at Amoy Street, which shut in May. The absence of the office crowd, manpower issues and the inability to digitise put an end to the 82-year-old legacy restaurant.

"For one whole year, we had been making about S$30,000 losses because the volume of the customers and the revenue was just not there and we had been struggling to pay the rental," said managing director Cedric Tang.

"The first Phase 2 Heightened Alert, our sales per day was only about S$200 to S$300. We need to earn at least a good S$2,000 to S$3,000 just to really cover all your costs," he said.

Now with two outlets of Ka-Soh Restaurants to run, its owners have since adapted to online food deliveries. They are also looking out for group buys, which have helped cover expenses.

In the past months, the restaurant has also added new menu items and started developing ready-to-eat meals and frozen products.