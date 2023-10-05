Logo
Business

Suse drops out of SDAX, Krones to take its place
05 Oct 2023 03:23PM
Software provider Suse is to drop out of the German small-caps index SDAX following an announcement by Deutsche Boerse, with packaging and bottling machine maker Krones AG to take its place.

The German stock exchange operator said late on Wednesday that Suse no longer met the basic criteria required to remain in the selection indices after its free float dropped below 10 per cent.

The changes are to take effect on Oct. 9.

Last August, private equity firm EQT AB said it was planning to take Suse private, in a deal to be funded by a special dividend issued by the Frankfurt-listed software company.

Suse's stock was down 0.59 per cent at 0707 GMT whereas Krones rose 0.37 per cent.

Source: Reuters

