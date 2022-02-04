'Too early to say' if world faces sustained inflation: IMF chief

WASHINGTON: The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday (Feb 3) that it was "too early" to say if the world was facing a period of sustained inflation, but warned that failure to make economies more resilient to future shocks could lead to big problems.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters that global policymakers need to carefully calibrate their fiscal and monetary policies in 2022 to ensure that widespread withdrawal of COVID-19 support funds and rising interest rates did not undermine the recovery.

The IMF last week cut its economic forecasts for the United States, China and the global economy, and said uncertainty about the pandemic, inflation, supply disruptions and US monetary tightening posed further risks.

Unlike the first year of the pandemic in 2020, when finance ministers and central bankers coordinated and synchronised their actions, circumstances varied widely now across the world, and that required more "specificity" in responses, she said.